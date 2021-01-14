IBPS RRB PO prelims 2020 score card released, here’s how to check

IBPS RRB PO prelims result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the score card of the candidates appeared in the preliminary examinations. The candidates can download the score card through the website- ibps.in. The result was earlier released on January 12.

The officer scale-I exam was held on December 31, while for clerical or office assistant posts, the exam was held on January 2 and 4.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I score card: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘view IBPS RRB officer scale-I score card’

Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using credentials

Step 4: Score card will appear, download

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of online main exam to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main exam will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview, the official notice said. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100.