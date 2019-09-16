IBPS RRB PO, office assistant preliminary final result today evening

IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Prelims Result 2019 Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the final status of the preliminary exam held to recruitment officer scale 1 and office assistant in the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). A provisional result was released earlier.

Those who clear the RRB preliminary exam will be eligible for the IBPS RRB Mains online exam. The schedule for the same will be released today. Earlier it was notified that the Main for IBPS RRB Officers scale I, II and III will be conducted on September 22 while the IBPS RRB Main for office assistant will be conducted on September 29.

In the latest development, it was announced that the IBPS RRB Mains will also be conducted in regional languages as well. This was earlier conducted in English and Hindi only.

Those who clear the Main will be called for interview to be held in November and the final result will be declared on January 2020, as per the official notification. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authorities.

The in-hand salary of IBPS RRB office assistant varies from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. For recruits under officer scale-I, the in-hand salary varies from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. The detailed salary is yet to be out and this is based on the previous years’ trend.