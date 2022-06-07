scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
IBPS RRB PO 2022 notification released; apply before June 26

The last date for submission of applications is June 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website - ibps.in

Updated: June 7, 2022 10:53:41 am
The exam will be held in August 2022.

The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the application form for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Scale I, II and III officer posts. The last date for submission of applications is June 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website – ibps.in

The pre-exam training will be conducted between July 18 and 23. The exam will be held in August 2022.

IBPS RRB PO Eligibility criteria

To apply for the RRB PO posts candidates must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

Age limit: For the Scale I officer posts, a candidate must be above 18 years and below 30 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3, 1992 and later than May 31, 2004 (both dates inclusive)

For Scale II officer posts, a candidate must be above 21 years and below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3, 1990 and later than May 31, 2001 (both dates inclusive)

For Scale III officer posts, a candidate must be above 21 years and below 40 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3, 1982 and later than May 31, 2001 (both dates inclusive)

Academic qualifications: For Scale I officer posts, candidates must possess bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

For scale II officer posts (general banking), candidates must possess at least bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. Additionally, candidates should also have working experience of two years as an officer in a bank or financial institution.

For scale III officer posts, candidates must possess at least bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. A working experience of more than minimum 5 years’ as an officer in a Bank or financial institutions is also mandatory. 

 

