IBPS RRB PO Mains result declared @ibps.in; check how to download

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released the score card of the RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I) main exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their IBPS RRB PO mains score card at the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

Candidates would need to key in their roll number or registration number, and date of birth to log in and check their score.

IBPS RRB PO Mains: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

Step 2: The link for ‘CRP-RRBs-X Group ‘A’ – Officers (Scale-I)’ is available on the top scroll of the home page.

Step 3: Key in your roll number or registration number, and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: The IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Your score card will be available on the screen. Check, download and save for future reference.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to check their score cards properly to ensure there is no spelling error or factual errors. Also, it is important for aspirants to remember that they have to carry the required/asked documents during their interview round.

The candidates who clear their mains exam will be called in for interview. The interviews are tentatively planned from November 14, according to the official notification.