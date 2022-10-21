scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

IBPS RRB PO Mains result declared @ibps.in; check how to download

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their IBPS RRB PO mains score card at the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO result, Sarkari exam, Sarkari naukri, Govt jobsCandidates would need to key in their roll number or registration number, and date of birth to log in and check their score. (Representative image. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released the score card of the RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I) main exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their IBPS RRB PO mains score card at the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

Candidates would need to key in their roll number or registration number, and date of birth to log in and check their score.

IBPS RRB PO Mains: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

Step 2: The link for ‘CRP-RRBs-X Group ‘A’ – Officers (Scale-I)’ is available on the top scroll of the home page.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

Step 3: Key in your roll number or registration number, and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: The IBPS RRB PO Mains scorecard will be visible on the screen.

Step 5: Your score card will be available on the screen. Check, download and save for future reference.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to check their score cards properly to ensure there is no spelling error or factual errors. Also, it is important for aspirants to remember that they have to carry the required/asked documents during their interview round.

The candidates who clear their mains exam will be called in for interview. The interviews are tentatively planned from November 14, according to the official notification.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 06:29:48 pm
Next Story

Patient plays saxophone during brain surgery. Watch video

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement