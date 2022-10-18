scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2022 declared: How to check

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2022: IBPS has made available the Officer Scale I main exam results as well as the Officer Scale II and III single exam results. The institute has announced the IBPS PO RRB prelims result last month.

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection today declared the IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2022 on October 18. The aspirants who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website at http://www.ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2-Click on IBPS RRB result 2022 allotment result link flashing on the home page.

Step 3-Fill the login details and your result will be show on the screen.

Step 4-Check the result.

Step 5-Download and print the result for future use.

The result link is active till October 28. There are a total of 48 participating. RRBs

The final result of IBPS RRB PO 2022 takes into account the total score of the Mains Exam plus the interview process. Candidates who have cleared the main exam will be called for the interview process. The call letters are likely to release this month. A list of documents needed during the interview round are available on the official website.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 06:47:53 pm
