IBPS RRB PO Main result 2021 released: How to check score

IBPS PO RRB result 2021: Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection today declared the IBPS RRB PO Main result 2021 for officer scale-1, 2 and 3 posts at the official website — ibps.in. IBPS had conducted RRB PO Main exam 2021 on September 25. The result link will remain active till October 20. The result of prelims was released in August.

Those who have cleared the main exam will be called for the interview and a final selection list will be released after that. Those who clear all the stages will be appointed as probationary officers in the regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB PO Main result 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘Click Here To View Your Result Status For Online Mains Examination For CRP-RRBs-X-Officers Scale I’

Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

IBPS conducted the exam to fill 4796 posts in the regional rural banks. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100. The call letters for the interview is expected to release this month.