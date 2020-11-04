IBPS RRB, PO, clerk updated exam schedule released, check here

IBPS exam schedule released at ibps.in (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representational)

IBPS exam schedule: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the revised exam dates. As per the latest schedule, the officer scale-I exam will be held on January 30 while the office assistant exam will be conducted on February 20. The probationary officer and management trainees’ recruitment exam will be conducted on February 4 and the clerk exam on February 28.

Due to the pandemic, the RRB had reopened the application process for RRB and clerk examinations to allow students who had missed the chance to apply for the recruitment exams due to the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic. The latest recruitment by IBPS is for the post of specialist officers (SO). The registration process is on and will conclude on November 23. A graduate in the age bracket of 20-30 years can apply for the job.

