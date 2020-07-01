IBPS RRB PO, Clerk recruitment 2020 application form released: Eligibility, exam pattern, how to apply

IBPS RRB SO clerk application form available at ibps.in IBPS RRB SO clerk application form available at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk recruitment 2020: The application process for recruitment at the post of officers at the scale I, II, and III level and office assistant has started at the ibps.in. The registration will close on July 27 as per the official notification. The preliminary exam will be held in September or October for which the admit card will be released in August. Before the exam, IBPS will also conduct a pre-exam training from August 24 to 29 and the admit card fro the same will be released on August 12.

Those who clear the preliminary exam will have to appear for main followed by interview round. This year, a total of 43 banks have advertised under IBPS RRB. Candidates will be selected as the level of officers (scale I, II, and III) which is at group A level and office assistant (multipurpose) at the group B level.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exam will be held amid strict social distancing norms. Candidates will be given different reporting times. The candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the admit card and entry into the exam venue will be provided based upon the individual’s time slot only, as per the official notice.

Mapping of ‘candidate roll number and the lab number’ will not be displayed outside the exam venue, but the same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their admit card or call letter and ID verification, as per the official notice.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: For scale III or senior manager posts, applicants should be between the age of 21 to 40 years of age while for scale II or manager level posts, candidates in the age group of 21 to 32 years can apply. For scale I or assistant manager, the age group is 18 to 30 years and for office assistant, the candidate should be at least 18-year-old and the upper age is capped at 28 years. Age will be calculated as on July 1, 2020. Relaxations in upper age will be given to reserved category candidates.

Education: Applicant must have at least a bachelor’s level degree to be eligible to apply. For officer level II and II relevant work experience is also required.

IBPS RRB PO Clerk recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘apply for RRB PO, clerk application’ scrolling link

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Fill in details, click ‘save and next’

Step 5: At the end, click on the ‘final submit’ button

Step 6: Indicate online application state for provisional selection

Step 7: Make payment

IBPS RRB PO Clerk recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850 along with the application form. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 175.

IBPS RRB PO Clerk recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

