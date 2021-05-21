IBPS RRB PO/Clerk provisional allotment result 2021 under reserve list released

The IBPS RRB provisional allotment 2021 reserved list contains the information about the regional bank allotted to the shortlisted candidates

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment 2021 under reserved list for Regional Rural Banks (RRB). The provisional allotment list has been released for the post of IBPS RRB 2021 PO (officer scale I) and clerk (office assistant).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their IBPS RRB provisional allotment result from the IBPS official website i.e. – ibps.in. The link is available till 20 June 2021.

IBPS RRB PO/Clerk provisional allotment result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage- “IBPS RRB provisional allotment under reserved list”

Step 3: Click on the link of the post you applied for.

Step 4: On the new window, enter the login credentials.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code and Submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisable to the candidates to keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.

The IBPS RRB provisional allotment 2021 reserved list contains the information about the regional bank allotted to the shortlisted candidates in the 13 Indian states: Arunachal Pradesh Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram,Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttrakhand. Candidates can download their result by following the simple steps given below.