IBPS RRB PO Clerk prelims admit card 2020 released, exams to be held amid precautions

IBPS RRB PO, clerk admit card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has withdrawn its notice to postpone the preliminary exam for the recruitment for the probational officer (PO) and clerk in Regional Rural Banks (RRB). Now, the exams will be held as per schedule on September 12 and 13. The exams, however, will be conducted amid strict precautions.

IBPS has also released the admit card for the preliminary exam at the official website, ibps.in. Candidates can download the admit card till September 13. It is mandatory to carry a printout of the admit card to the exam hall. Further, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing inside and outside the exam hall is also mandatory due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBPS RRB PO, clerk admit card 2020: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: click on the floating link of the admit card

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download admit card, take the print out

The exam will have 80 questions for 80 marks to be solved in 45 minutes. There will be 40 questions each from reasoning and quantitative aptitude. Each question will be of one mark and for every wrong mark, one-fourth mark will be deducted. The exam will be held across 28 exam centres. The language of paper will be English and the language of the state under which the candidate has registered.

“The time for the test is 45 minutes however you may have to be at the venue for approximately 110 minutes including the time required for entry, logging in, collection of the call letters, going through the instructions, exiting the lab etc. You can attempt any question at any point in time within the given duration. You are advised in your interest to apportion the time given judiciously and not to utilise too much time on a particular test(s) at the cost of some other test(s). All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be the correct answer,” the official notice read.

