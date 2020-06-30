IBPS RRB PO/ Clerk recruitment 2020: Officer scale I, II and III, office assistant notification released

IBPS RRB officer, office assistant notification released at ibps.in IBPS RRB officer, office assistant notification released at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO/ Clerk recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment in the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates will be selected as the level of officers (scale I, II, and III) which is at group A level and office assistant (multipurpose) at the group B level. Interested can apply at the official website, ibps.in.

Those who clear the preliminary exam, main, and the interview round will be selected for jobs at the banks across India. As many as 43 banks have notified for jobs under this recruitment. The application window will be open from July 1 and will close on July 27.

IBPS RRB PO/ Clerk recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: For scale II or senior manager posts, applicants should be between the age of 21 to 40 years of age while for scale II or manager level posts, candidates in the age group of 21 to 32 years can apply. For scale I or assistant manager, the age group is 10 to 30 years and for office assistant, the candidate should be at least 18-year-old and the upper age is capped at 28 years. Age will be calculated as on July 1, 2020. Relaxations in upper age will be given to reserved category candidates.

Education: Applicant must have at least a bachelor’s level degree to be eligible to apply. For officer level II and II relevant work experience is also required.

IBPS RRB officer, office assistant recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 850 along with the application form. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 175.

