IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Main exam date announced: Check change in paper pattern

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Main 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has rescheduled the main exam for the post of officer scale I to be conducted on October 13. While the exam for the post of the clerk or office assistants will be held on October 20.

Those who have cleared the IBPS RRB Preliminary exam result will be able to appear for the mains exam. Along with the date, the IBPS has also announced a major change in the exam pattern. From this year onwards, all IBPS exams will be conducted in respective regional languages of the state, a candidate is appearing from. Earlier, it was held only in English and Hindi.

List of regional languages based on state

For better understanding and practice of candidates, a link for a mock test for the post of office assistant (Multipurpose) and officer scale I will be made available on the authorised IBPS website, ibps.in soon.

The exam, however still remains of two hours of duration with 200 questions and constituting for 200 marks. While both the exams will be divided into 5 parts with each having 40 questions, the number of marks allotted to each section in officer scale I and office assistant are varied.

For the office assistant post, maximum of 50 marks will be allotted to reasoning and numerical ability. The minimum marks are allotted to computer knowledge section – 20 marks. The general awareness and language ability will be for 40 marks each.

For officer scale I, the maximum marks are given to reasoning and quantitative aptitude with 50 marks each while the least marks are given to computer knowledge of 20. The language ability and general awareness constitute of 40 marks each. Every section carries 40 questions.

