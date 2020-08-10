IBPS RRB PO, clerk exam dates released, check exam pattern and other details

IBPS PO Clerk exam to be held in September (Representational image)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB has released the tentative dates to conduct prelims, single and main exams. As per the latest notification released by IBPS, the RRB exams will be held from September 12 onwards. Those who clear prelims will be called for main in October and a single exam for officer scale II and III level posts will be held on October 18.

Read | IBPS RRB PO, Clerk recruitment notification 2020

Those who clear prelims and main will be hired at the level of officers (scale I, II, and III) which is at group A level and office assistant (multipurpose) at the group B level. This year, a total of 43 banks have advertised under IBPS RRB. As per the official notice, IBPS will also conduct a pre-exam training from August 24 to 29 and the admit card fro the same will be released on August 12.

Both office assistant and officer level exams will be of 45 minutes having a total of 80 questions to be solved in 80 minutes. Both exams will have reasoning and numerical ability as two sections each. Mains will be for 200 marks, each having 200 questions to be solved in two hours. The single exam will be for the post of o officer scale II. The exam pattern will vary based on the sub-post.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of the candidates, PET during this period may not be held and the pre-exam will also be for limited candidates, the cut-off for main and prelims will vary based on the number of candidates. The cut-off will be released after the exams are held, according to the official notice.

