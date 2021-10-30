scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 30, 2021
IBPS RRB PO/Clerk 2021 provisional allotment result under reserve list released

Candidates who appeared for the Officer Scale I or office assistant exam can download their IBPS RRB provisional allotment result from the IBPS official website i.e. – ibps.in. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
October 30, 2021 10:56:44 am
The provisional allotment result has been released for the post of IBPS RRB 2021 PO (officer scale I) and clerk (office assistant).

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment 2021 under the reserved list for Regional Rural Banks (RRB). The provisional allotment result has been released for the post of IBPS RRB 2021 PO (officer scale I) and clerk (office assistant).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their IBPS RRB provisional allotment result from the IBPS official website i.e. – ibps.in. 

IBPS RRB PO/Clerk provisional allotment result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage- “IBPS RRB provisional allotment under reserved list”

Step 3: Click on the link of the post you applied for.

Step 4: On the new window, enter the credentials

Step 5: Check your result

“The said provisional allotment has been done based on the merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy, etc” the official notification reads. 

In case the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, (older candidate will be preferred than the younger candidate) as per the prevailing practice. 

 

