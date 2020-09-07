IBPS RRB PO, clerk 2020 prelims postponed till further notice

IBPS RRB PO clerk prelims exam postponed (File)

IBPS RRB PO, clerk 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the preliminary exam for posts of probational officer (PO) and clerk in Regional Rural Banks (RRB). The exam was scheduled to be held on September 12 and 13, however, it has been postponed. In a recent notice, IBPS stated, “Due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the online preliminary exam”. The revised dates are yet to be announced.

The official notification had earlier. stated that the PET or physical eligibility test might not be held this year “due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the safety of the candidates”. While the number of vacancies was not known yet, but this year, a total of 43 banks had advertised under IBPS RRB.

This recruitment process is a three-tier process those who clear prelims will be shortlisted for mains and then interview round. For both office assistant and officer level prelims exam, there will 80 questions to be solved in 80 minutes. Both exams will have reasoning and numerical ability as two sections each. Mains will be for 200 marks, each having 200 questions to be solved in two hours. The single exam will be for the post of officer scale II. The exam pattern will vary based on the sub-post.

Meanwhile, IBPS has invited applications for the post of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees. A pre-exam training or mock test for practice will be held from September 21 to 26. A total of 1167 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment. The preliminary exam will be scheduled to be held on October 3, 10, and 11. On clearing prelims, candidates will have to appear for Main followed by an interview round.

