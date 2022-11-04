IBPS RRB PO 2022 Interview call letters released; how to download

IBPS RRB PO 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Thursday released the call letters for RRB Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I). Candidates can download the IBPS RRB interview hall tickets at the official website – ibps.in

The interviews will be conducted from November 14 to November 30. Candidates who qualified the IBPS RRB Mains exam will be eligible to appear for an interview. The interview date and time will be mentioned on the call letter.

IBPS RRB PO 2022 Interview call letter: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view your admit card

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Meanwhile, IBPS on Wednesday announced the IBPS PO Prelims results 2022. The exam was conducted on October 15 and 16. Qualified candidates will now appear for mains exam will be held in November. IBPS will release the exam dates in due course of time.