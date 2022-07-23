scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

IBPS RRB PO 2022 admit card released: How to download

Candidates can download the IBPS RRB PO admit card from the official website – ibps.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 7 and August 13, 2022

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 10:21:28 am
IBPS RRB PO exam, IBPS ExamThe exam is scheduled to be conducted on The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 07 to August 13(File Photo/ Represntational)

IBPS RRB PO admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the mains exam to be conducted for the post of Regional Rural Banks (RRB) officers scale 1 on July 22. Candidates can download hall ticket at the official website – ibps.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20 and August 21, 2022.

IBPS has increased the number of notified vacancies for the IBPS RRB Scale I exam. For officer scale I, the vacancies have been increased from 2,676 to 2,759 posts.

IBPS RRB PO admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates have to carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam centre on the date of the examination.

The candidates who clear the mains exam will have to undergo an interview round. For new recruits under officer scale-I, the in-hand salary varies from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 and allowances are additional, as per the official notification.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online Main exam to be considered to be shortlisted for the interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for the interview, the official notice said. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100.

