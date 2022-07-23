IBPS RRB PO 2022 admit card released: How to download

July 23, 2022 10:21:28 am
IBPS RRB PO admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the mains exam to be conducted for the post of Regional Rural Banks (RRB) officers scale 1 on July 22. Candidates can download hall ticket at the official website – ibps.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20 and August 21, 2022.
IBPS has increased the number of notified vacancies for the IBPS RRB Scale I exam. For officer scale I, the vacancies have been increased from 2,676 to 2,759 posts.
IBPS RRB PO admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Admit card will appear, download
Candidates have to carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam centre on the date of the examination.
The candidates who clear the mains exam will have to undergo an interview round. For new recruits under officer scale-I, the in-hand salary varies from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 and allowances are additional, as per the official notification.
Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online Main exam to be considered to be shortlisted for the interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for the interview, the official notice said. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100.
