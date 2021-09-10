IBPS RRB PO mains 2021 admit card released: How to download 

September 10, 2021 12:43:33 pm
IBPS RRB PO admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the mains exam to be conducted for the post of Regional Rural Banks (RRB) officers scale 1 at its official website – ibps.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 25.
IBPS had increased the number of notified vacancies for the IBPS RRB Scale I exam. For officer scale I, the vacancies has been increased from 4,257 to 4.716 posts.
IBPS RRB PO admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Admit card will appear, download
Candidates have to carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam center on the date of the examination.
The candidates who clear the mains exam will have to undergo an interview round. For new recruits under officer scale-I, the in-hand salary varies from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 and allowances additional, as per the official notification.
Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of online Main exam to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for the interview, the official notice said. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100.
