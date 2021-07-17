IBPS RRB PO 2021 admit card released: How to download 

July 17, 2021 2:07:29 pm
IBPS RRB PO admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of Regional Rural Banks (RRB) officers scale 1 at its official website – ibps.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 1 to August 7.
IBPS had increased the number of notified vacancies for the IBPS RRB Scale I exam. For officer scale I, the vacancies has been increased from 4,257 to 4.716 posts.
Read | IBPS RRB exams 2021: Preparation strategy to ace the exam
IBPS RRB PO admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Admit card will appear, download
Candidates have to carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam center on the date of the examination.
Candidates who qualify the IBPS RRB prelims exam will have to appear for the IBPS RRB mains exam to be conducted in September 2021, as per the official notification. Thereafter, selected candidates will have to undergo an interview round. For new recruits under officer scale-I, the in-hand salary varies from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 and allowances additional, as per the official notification.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-