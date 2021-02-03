IBPS RRB officer scale II result 2021 released, steps to check

IBPS RRB officer scale II result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the result for the recruitment exam for the post of RRB officer scale II. The candidates can check result through the websites- ibps.in, ibpsonline.ibps.in, and download the score card. The online window to download score card will be opened till February 7.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online single exam to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.

IBPS RRB officer scale II result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- ibps.in, ibpsonline.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will be available, download

Selected candidates will be joining a job at one of the participating banks. Several banks including Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank will be recruiting under the programme.