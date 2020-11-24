IBPS RRB officer scale II, III level result declared: How to check

IBPS RRB result: Check at ibps.in (Image: Pixabay/ Representational)

IBPS RRB officer scale II, III level result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the result for the recruitment exam for the post of RRB officer scale II and III at its official website, ibps.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in. The result link will remain available on the website till December 1. This is was a single level objective-type exam.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online single exam to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, an adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times the declared vacancies, as per the official notice.

IBPS RRB officer scale II, III level result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will be available, download

Meanwhile, Canara Bank has released a notification for the post of specialist officers. A total of 220 vacancies are notified. The application process for the job will begin from November 25 to December 15. The online recruitment exam is expected to be held in January or February, however, exact dates are not yet announced.

