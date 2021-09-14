IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, III admit card 2021 released: Here’s how to download

IBPS RRB admit card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Officers scale II, III examinations. The candidates who have applied for the exams can download the IBPS RRB admit card from the official website, ibps.in.

A single exam will be conducted for IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and III on September 25, 2021. The officer scale II exam will be conducted for a period of 2.5 hours while the officer Scale III exam will be of two hours. For every wrong answer marked, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty

IBPS RRB admit cards 2021: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the IBPS RRB officer scale II, III call letter.

Step 3: Click on the link provided to download the call letter.

Step 4: Fill in your details like registration number etc in the fields provided.

Step 5: Save a copy of the call letter for further reference.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online examination to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies shall be called for interview, subject to availability