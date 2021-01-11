IBPS RRB officer scale-I prelims result declared: Steps to check marks

IBPS RRB Officer scale-I: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the result for the preliminary exam held for recruitment at the post of officers scale-I post. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ibps.in. The link will remain open till January 18.

The exam was held on December 31 for officer scale-I while for clerical or office assistant posts the exam was held on January 2 and 4. The result for clerical posts is not yet out. Those who cleared the main will be called for the main exam.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I: Main exam pattern

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I prelims result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘view ibps rrb officer scale-I result’

Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of online Main exam to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main Examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview, the official notice said. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100.