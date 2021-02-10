IBPS RRB officer scale-I main score, interview call letter released

IBPS RRB Officer scale-I: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score of the main exam at its official website, ibps.in. Those who have cleared the exam and have been shortlisted for the interview round can also download their call letter or admit cards from the official website, ibps.in.

The result link will remain available till February 20, candidates can download their scorecard within the deadline using the following steps –

IBPS RRB officer scale-I: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Fill forms, download scorecard

The interviews will be held in February. Candidates will have to bring their photo and IRIS image captured at the time of the online main exam will be verified at the time of interview. At the time of the interview, candidates also need to bring all the documents without which they will be rejected, as per the notice.

Only candidates who have matched to quality the cut-off will be selected. The cut-off in each objective test is as follow –