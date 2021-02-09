IBPS RRB officer scale-I main result released, how to check

IBPS RRB officer scale-I main result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the result for the main exam held for recruitment at the post of officers scale-I post. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ibps.in. The result link will remain open till February 14.

The main exam was conducted on January 30 across various centres in the country.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I main result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘view ibps rrb officer scale-I main result’

Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of main exam to be considered to be shortlisted for interview. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview, the official notice said. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100.