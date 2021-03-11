IBPS RRB officer scale-I final result released, here’s how to check

The combined result for main exam and interview is available at ibpsonline.ibps.in. File

IBPS RRB officer scale-I final result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the final result for recruitment at the post of officers scale-I post. The combined result for main exam and interview is available at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their score card till April 10.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I final result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘view ibps rrb officer scale-I combined main exam and interview’ result

Step 3: A new page will open, log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download.

The main exam was conducted on January 30 and interviews were held in February across various centres in the country.