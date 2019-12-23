IBPS RRB officer scale-1 result declared, how to check score card

IBPS RRB officer scale 1: Check result at ibps.in IBPS RRB officer scale 1: Check result at ibps.in

IBPS RRB officer result: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for the Mains exams conducted to hire at the post of officer scale-I in the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ibps.in. The scorecard will be available on the website till December 31.

The interview round consists of 100 marks. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020. The dates of the interview are not yet declared.

IBPS RRB officer result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘view score of candidates shortlisted for RRB officer …’

Step 3: Click on the shortlisted link again in the new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, check

After selection as a scale-I officer in the Regional rural banks (RRBs), candidates need to undergo a training period, that is, a probation period. On completion of this period, candidates are placed as assistant managers in the respective banks. The score of candidates selected for the post of officer scale II and officer scale III was released earlier. A total of 1,390 vacancies were to be filled through this recruitment exam.

