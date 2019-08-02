IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019 exam tomorrow: Follow these instructions before entering hall

Toggle Menu
IBPS RRB prelims 2019: IBPS will conduct the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment examination in 13 regional languages. 

 IBPS RRB prelims 2019: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof

IBPS RRB prelims 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the preliminary examination for the recruitment to the post of RRB officer scale 1 in two phases. The Regional Recruitment Bank PO examination will be conducted on August 3, 4 and 11 and Office Assistant on August 17, 18 and 25.

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recently announced that the IBPS will conduct the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment examination in 13 regional languages. Here are some tips to be followed before entering the exam hall.

Instructions before entering the exam centres

IBPS call letter: Remember to carry the call letter at the examination centre as it contains details such as examination venue, exam duration, roll number, name and other information. In case they have not download the hall tickets yet, they should immediately do so as if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by a school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators.

Items banned: Like in every banking recruitment examination, the candidates have to avoid bringing in electronic items such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

