IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019 concludes, check paper analysis

IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the RRB officer scale 1 prelims examination on Sunday, August 4, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examination rated the paper as moderate.

Advertising

The experts also analysed the paper between easy to moderate.

IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019: Section wise paper analysis

Quant section

The difficulty level was between Easy to Moderate. The maximum questions in the section were asked from Arithmetic.

Advertising

There were some major surprises in the first shift in terms of the paper pattern as topics like approximation and simplification were not asked. The paper pattern in the previous year’s paper was heavily based on such topics.

Reasoning Ability

The section was between Easy to Moderate in difficulty. The surprise here was in terms of the lengthy puzzles asked, replacing conventional topics like syllogism.

Good Attempts

The below table shows the number of questions for a good attempt of the exam:

The Regional Recruitment Bank PO examination will be conducted on August 3, 4 and 11 and Office Assistant on August 17, 18 and 25.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notificationlog on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

– With inputs from Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Gradeup