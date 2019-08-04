Toggle Menu
IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019 concludes, check paper analysishttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/ibps-rrb-officer-scale-1-prelims-2019-concludes-check-paper-analysis-5877129/

IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019 concludes, check paper analysis

IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019: The experts and the candidates rated the paper as moderate. Check paper analysis in detail

IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019, IBPS RRB Prelims, IBPS RRB Prelims analysis, IBPS RRB Prelims exam analysis, IBPS RRB Prelims Analysis, IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims Analysis, IBPS Prelims
IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019: The experts and the candidates rated the paper as moderate. Representational Image/ File

IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the RRB officer scale 1 prelims examination on Sunday, August 4, 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examination rated the paper as moderate.

The experts also analysed the paper between easy to moderate.

IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019: Section wise paper analysis

Quant section

The difficulty level was between Easy to Moderate. The maximum questions in the section were asked from Arithmetic.

IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019, IBPS RRB Prelims, IBPS RRB Prelims analysis, IBPS RRB Prelims exam analysis, IBPS RRB Prelims Analysis, IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims Analysis, IBPS Prelims

Advertising

There were some major surprises in the first shift in terms of the paper pattern as topics like approximation and simplification were not asked. The paper pattern in the previous year’s paper was heavily based on such topics.

Reasoning Ability 

IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019, IBPS RRB Prelims, IBPS RRB Prelims analysis, IBPS RRB Prelims exam analysis, IBPS RRB Prelims Analysis, IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims Analysis, IBPS Prelims

The section was between Easy to Moderate in difficulty. The surprise here was in terms of the lengthy puzzles asked,  replacing conventional topics like syllogism.

Good Attempts 

The below table shows the number of questions for a good attempt of the exam:

IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims 2019, IBPS RRB Prelims, IBPS RRB Prelims analysis, IBPS RRB Prelims exam analysis, IBPS RRB Prelims Analysis, IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 prelims Analysis, IBPS Prelims

The Regional Recruitment Bank PO examination will be conducted on August 3, 4 and 11 and Office Assistant on August 17, 18 and 25.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notificationlog on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

With inputs from Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Gradeup 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AFCAT 2019 admit card delayed, to be released on this date
2 APEDCL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 2859 Energy Assistant posts, how to apply
3 SSC MTS exam 2019: Check paper analysis of day 1