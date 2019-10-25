IBPS RRB Officer scale I (PO), II, III Main Result 2019: How to check

IBPS RRB PO Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be releasing the result of the main exam conducted to hire at the post of officer scale I, officer scale II and officer scale III today evening. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ibps.in. The result has been declared on Thursday, August 29 and will remain available till September 30.

After clearing the preliminary exam, the candidates appeared for the mains. Now, IBPS will issue call letters for the interview round. The interview round consists of 100 marks. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020.

IBPS RRB office assistant, officer scale I result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘IBPS RRB officer scale I, II, III result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the post you appeared for

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has this year announced that the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment examination in 13 regional languages.

“To provide a level playing field & to expand employment possibilities for local youths, it has been decided that examination for direct recruitment of officers (Scale-I)& OfficeAssistant inRRBs will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to English & Hindi,” Finance Minister mentioned in the Parliament.