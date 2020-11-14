IBPS RRB officer, office assistant result declared, here’s how to check

IBPS RRB result at ibps.in. (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

IBPS RRB officer, office assistant result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the result for the recruitment exam held for the officer, office assistant posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at ibps.in. The provisional allotment list is released at the website in which a bank-wise list of candidates provisionally allotted on basis of marks is displayed. The link will be available till December 12.

IBPS RRB officer, office assistant result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the allotment list link

Step 3: Log-in using details

Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out

In case two or more candidates have scored the same marks, merit order will be decided based on birth where the younger candidate is placed lower, as per the rules. All provisionally allotted candidates will be intimated individually via email and SMSes.

Meanwhile, the SBI is hiring at the post of probationary officer (PO). The application process will begin from November 14 and will remain open till December 4. Interested can apply at the official website sbi.co.in. A total of 2,000 jobs will be filled through this recruitment process.

