Friday, January 01, 2021
2020: A Rewind

IBPS RRB officer, office assistant result, allotment list released

IBPS officer, office assistant result: The link to check the provisional list and the result link will be available at the website till January 30.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | January 1, 2021 11:33:18 am
ibps.in, ibps 2020, ibps rrb result, ibps rrb office assistant result direct link, education newsIBPS RRB officer assistant, officer result out at ibps.in. (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

IBPS RRB officer, office assistant result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result for office assistant and officer scale I, II and III recruitment exams at its official website, ibps.in. The link to check the provisional list and the result link will be available at the website till January 30.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download

The provisional allotment list under the reserve list is subject to the candidates’ fulfillment of the criteria for the regional rural bank (RRB). The provisional list has been created based on merit-cum-preference, as per the official notice. For candidates who have scored the same marks, merit is decided in order of date of birth with senior candidates being placed before, as per the rules.

