IBPS RRB office assistant prelims 2019 exam analysis: Moderately difficult, 60+ attempts can get you through

IBPS RRB office assistant prelims 2019: Saturday – August 17 – was the first day of the IBPS RRB office assistants preliminary exam 2019. The exam is being conducted in four sessions. A total of 80 questions had to be answered in 45 minutes. It comprised only two sections – reasoning and numerical ability and both were available in English and Hindi. Each question had five options and one mark was awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks were deducted for every incorrect answer, as per the rules.

The exam was considered to be of easy to the moderate level difficulty by experts. The reasoning section was easy where 35+ attempts could be considered a good attempt. The numerical ability section was considered to be easy to moderate level of difficulty 32+ attempts should be enough to be secure.

IBPS will select candidates on the basis of preliminary, main followed by interview round. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020.

