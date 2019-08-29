IBPS RRB office assistant, officer scale I result declared: How to check

IBPS RRB office assistant, officer scale I result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the result of recruitment exam conducted to hire at the post of office assistant, officer scale I. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ibps.in. The result has been declared on Thursday, August 29 and will remain available till September 30.

Those who clear the preliminary exam and Mains will be called for interview. The interview round consists of 100 marks. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020.

IBPS RRB office assistant, officer scale I result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘IBPS allotment list declared’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the post you appeared for

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

