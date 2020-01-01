IBPS RRB office assistant (Multipurpose) VIII, VII result declared: How to check score card, what next

IBPS RRB Main result: Check score at ibps.in IBPS RRB Main result: Check score at ibps.in

IBPS RRB office assistant result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of office assistant. The IBPS RRB exam was conducted in October. The result will be available at the official website, ibps.in till February 2, 2020.

Those who clear the main will be called for the interview round. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authorities. The interview will be for 100 marks. From this year onwards, all IBPS RRB Mains was conducted in regional languages of the state the applicant was appearing from. Earlier, it was held only in English and Hindi.

IBPS RRB office assistant result: Check how

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link IBPS RRB result

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

IBPS RRB office assistant result: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get an in-hand salary in the range of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

