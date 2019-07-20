IBPS RRB group A officer admit card released: Check how to download, exam pattern

IBPS group A officer admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of Regional Rural Banks (RRB) group A officers scale 1 at its official website, ibps.in. There are a total of 3,381 vacancies are for Officer Scale I post. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 3, 4 and 11.

The exam will have 80 questions to solve within 45 minutes. The test is bilingual – that is conducted in both Hindi and English language. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for Mains and interview round.

IBPS group A officer admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The IBPS RRB Mains will be conducted on September 22, as per the official notification. Thereafter, selected candidates will have to undergo an interview round. For new recruits under officer scale-I, the in-hand salary varies from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 and allowances additional, as per the official notification.

