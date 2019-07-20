Toggle Menu
IBPS RRB group A officer admit card released: Check how to download, exam patternhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/ibps-rrb-group-a-officer-admit-card-released-check-how-to-download-exam-pattern-ibps-in-5839038/

IBPS RRB group A officer admit card released: Check how to download, exam pattern

IBPS RRB officer scale 1 admit card 2019: The Regional Rural Banks (RRB) group A officers scale 1 admit card is available at ibps.in. There are a total of 3,381 vacancies for which the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 3, 4 and 11. The exam will have 80 questions to be solved within 45 minutes.

rrb, ibps rrb, rrb office 1, ibps.in, ibps rrb officer 1 admit card, ibps admit card, rrb admit card, ibps rrb admit card, govt jobs, employment news, govt jobs, sarkari naukri,
IBPS RRB officer scale 1 admit card 2019: Download at ibps..in. (Representational image)

IBPS group A officer admit card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of Regional Rural Banks (RRB) group A officers scale 1 at its official website, ibps.in. There are a total of 3,381 vacancies are for Officer Scale I post. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 3, 4 and 11.

The exam will have 80 questions to solve within 45 minutes. The test is bilingual – that is conducted in both Hindi and English language. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for Mains and interview round.

rrb, ibps rrb, rrb office 1, ibps.in, ibps rrb officer 1 admit card, ibps admit card, rrb admit card, ibps rrb admit card, govt jobs, employment news, govt jobs, sarkari naukri,

Read| UPSSSC forest guard and wildlife guard recruitment: 12th pass can apply for 655 jobs

IBPS group A officer admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Advertising

The IBPS RRB Mains will be conducted on September 22, as per the official notification. Thereafter, selected candidates will have to undergo an interview round. For new recruits under officer scale-I, the in-hand salary varies from Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 and allowances additional, as per the official notification.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: CBT 1 exam date, center, pattern, syllabus and other details
2 IOCL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 513 Technician, Trade Apprentice posts, how to apply
3 EPFO Assistant admit card 2019 released; download by July 31