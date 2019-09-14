IBPS RRB exam now in regional languages too

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced to conduct the IBPS Regional Rural Bank (RRB) recruitment exam for the post of officers (scale I, II and III) and office assistant in regional languages. The exam was earlier conducted in English and Hindi only, however, the regional banks used to have their local language proficiency as one of the criteria.

In the recently released notice, the IBPS informed that the IBPSC RRB Main exam dates will be released on Monday – September 16 and that the Main exam will be conducted in English and respective regional language.

As per the official notification the Main exam for Officers scale I, II and II will be conducted on September 22 while the IBPS RRB Main for office assistant will be conducted on September 29. These dates might be revised in the latest notice. Only those who have cleared the IBPS RRB preliminary result will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

Those who clear the Main will be called for interview to be held in November and the final result will be declared on January 2020, as per the official notification. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authorities.

