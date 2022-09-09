scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result declared; what’s next?

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022: The candidates can check their IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 by logging in with their registration number or roll number and password/date of birth.

IBPS Clerk result 2022IBPS Clerk Prelims result: For more information candidates can visit the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Thursday released the IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 for the prelims exam at its official website- ibps.in. IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims exam for the Office Assistant was conducted on August 7, 13 and 14.

The candidates can check their IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 by logging in with their registration number or roll number and password/date of birth.

Read |SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 5008 posts

Qualified candidates will now appear for the mains exam. The final result is based on the marks based obtained in the Mains examination and interview of Office Assistant (Clerk). Candidates who qualify for the mains exam will be called for the allotment in regional public sector bank.

Candidates qualifying the mains exam will be provisionally assigned to one of the Regional Rural Banks (RRB), based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. A total of 4500+ candidates will be posted as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Rural Bank across India in all participating banks.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 12:52:45 pm
Next Story

For many people, a face-to-face encounter with the queen was a source of wonder.

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Tamil Nadu: 60-year-old man takes mother's body to crematorium in wheelchair

Tamil Nadu: 60-year-old man takes mother's body to crematorium in wheelchair

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

India slips two places on HDI as Covid-19 reverses global gains

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement