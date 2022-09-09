IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result declared; what’s next?

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Thursday released the IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 for the prelims exam at its official website- ibps.in. IBPS RRB 2022 Prelims exam for the Office Assistant was conducted on August 7, 13 and 14.

The candidates can check their IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2022 by logging in with their registration number or roll number and password/date of birth.

Qualified candidates will now appear for the mains exam. The final result is based on the marks based obtained in the Mains examination and interview of Office Assistant (Clerk). Candidates who qualify for the mains exam will be called for the allotment in regional public sector bank.

Candidates qualifying the mains exam will be provisionally assigned to one of the Regional Rural Banks (RRB), based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. A total of 4500+ candidates will be posted as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Rural Bank across India in all participating banks.