IBPS RRB Clerk prelims result 2021 today: When and where to check

IBPS RRB Clerk result 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the result of the clerk exam for regional rural banks (RRB) today evening. IBPS RRB Clerk or office assistant (multipurpose) exam was held on August 14. The result will be available for download at ibps.in.

IBPS conducted the recruitment test in the online mode at various centres throughout the country. Candidates who appeared for the exam in the first shift rated the paper easy.

A total of 80 questions were asked in the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims exam with a composite time of 45 minutes. According to the students, all the sections in the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims shift 1 were easy as compared to previous years. The quantitative aptitude section was calculative but questions were easy to solve.

IBPS RRB Clerk result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage- “IBPS RRB Clerk result”

Step 3: Click on the link of the post you applied for

Step 4: On the new window, enter the login credentials.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code and submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

It is advisable to the candidates to keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.

The common recruitment process to fill up vacancies for the posts of officers and office assistants in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) involves a prelims exam, followed by the Main exam (except for those who have applied for Scale II & III officer posts).