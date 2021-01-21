IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant prelims result 2020: Here’s how to check

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result 2020-21: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the result for the office assistant (multi-purpose) preliminary exam for Rural Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) at its official website – ibps.in. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for Mains.

The result link will be available till January 27. The recruitment exam was conducted on January 2, which was earlier scheduled to be held in September, but was postponed.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link IBPS RRB preliminary result

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Those who clear the RRB preliminary exam will be eligible for the IBPS RRB Mains online exam. Those who clear the Main will be called for the interview round, following which the final result will be released. The result of officer scale-I prelims exam was earlier released on January 11.

Selected candidates will be joining a job at one of the participating banks. Several banks including Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India and Vijaya Bank will be recruited under the programme.