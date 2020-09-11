IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant prelims admit card released, download at ibps.in

Download IBPS admit card at ibps.in. Representational iamge/ file

IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims admit card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the office assistant preliminary examination. The hall ticket is available to download at the website- ibps.in till September 26.

Though the prelims exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 12 and 13, however, it has been postponed. In a recent notice, IBPS stated, “Due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the online preliminary exam”. The revised dates will be announced soon.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims admit card: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

This recruitment process is a three-tier process those who clear prelims will be shortlisted for mains and then interview round. For both office assistant and officer level prelims exam, there will 80 questions to be solved in 80 minutes.

Both exams will have reasoning and numerical ability as two sections each. The main exam will be for 200 marks, each having 200 questions to be solved in two hours. The single exam will be for the post of officer scale II. The exam pattern will vary based on the sub-post.

