IBPS RRB clerk office assistant admit card released: Steps to download

IBPS RRB clerk call letter: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the call letter or admit card for the Main exam for the post of office assistant (multipurpose) – a job at the clerical level. Candidates who have cleared the prelims can download the main admit card from the official website ibps.in.

The exam will be held on February 20. As per rules, it is mandatory to bring the call letter along with original identity proof to the exam hall for verification and identification purposes. Candidates who are set to appear for the exam can download their admit card by following these steps –

IBPS RRB office assistant admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link

Step 3: Click on admit card link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

IBPS RRB office assistant: Exam pattern

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for an interview. Depending on the number of vacancies available, an adequate number of candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for interview, as per the official statement