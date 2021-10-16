IBPS RRB Clerk mains exam 2021 tomorrow; check exam day guidelines here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Mains examination 2021 tomorrow, October 17, 2021. This exam is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Office Assistant (OS). Admit cards of IBPS RRB 2021 have already been released on the official website ibps.in.

One day before the exam, apart from extensively preparing from the IBPS RRB 2021 syllabus, candidates must also make note of the exam day guidelines specified by IBPS. This is to maintain the decorum of the exam while ensuring the health of all candidates and others present. An overview of the exam day guidelines to follow is given below.

Firstly, candidates are required to carry certain items and documents to the examination hall, which are as follows: gloves, hand sanitiser (50 ml), a simple pen, admit card, passport size photograph, valid government-issued ID card and its photocopy, scribe form duly filled and signed along with photograph pasted (for candidates availing scribe facility)

Apart from this, candidates will not be permitted to carry unnecessary items to the examination hall. Stationery items, study material, ornaments, electronic gadgets, etc are strictly prohibited. If found, disciplinary action shall be taken against the candidate.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is mandatory for candidates to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. After checking and verifying their ‘safety status’ from the app, the authorities will permit candidates to enter the exam centre.

Candidates will also be asked to undergo ‘thermal checking’ to ensure that their temperature is within the safety limit. The admit card contains a specific reporting time for each candidate. All aspirants must strictly adhere to the reporting time to avoid any instance of congestion outside the exam centre.

To give an idea of the seating arrangement at the IBPS RRB AO 2021 mains examination, candidates have also been sent a map or arrangement on their registered email IDs. All candidates are advised to see their seating arrangement carefully so that they aren’t completely clueless after entering the exam centre.

Apart from the guidelines specified by IBPS, candidates are advised to consciously try and maintain social distancing norms at all times. They must also ensure proper sanitization throughout the examination. Candidates are advised to check the official website time to time in order to stay updated about the IBPS RRB answer key as well as the result of the IBPS RRB exam.