IBPS RRB Clerk mains admit card 2022 released: Know how to download

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection today released the IBPS RRB Clerk mains admit card 2022 today. Eligible candidates can download their admit card at the official IBPS website-ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk mains exam will be conducted on September 24. The admit card of IBPS RRB Clerk mains exam is issued via online mode to only those candidates who qualify the preliminary examination.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS-ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill your login credentials and tap on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 for future need and reference.

Qualified candidates will now appear for the mains exam. The final result is based on the marks based obtained in the Mains examination and interview of Office Assistant (Clerk). Candidates who qualify for the mains exam will be called for the allotment in regional public sector bank.

Candidates qualifying the mains exam will be provisionally assigned to one of the Regional Rural Banks (RRB), based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. A total of 4500+ candidates will be posted as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Rural Bank across India in all participating banks.