IBPS RRB Clerk main exam admit card released, here’s how to download 

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Main 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the RRB clerk main examination 2021. All those candidates who had cleared the prelims examination can download the admit card from the official website — ibps.in.

The Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 17, 2021. Earlier, the prelims result was declared on September 3.

IBPS RRB Clerk mains admit card: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The IBPS had earlier revised the number of vacancies notified for the clerical and officer scale I posts. ​​The vacancies for the post of office assistants (multipurpose)/clerks have been increased from 6,101 to 6,888 and for officer scale I from 4,257 to 4.716 posts. Candidates can visit the official website to check the new vacancy distribution.