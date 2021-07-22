IBPS RRB Clerk admit card 2021 released, check how to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)) has released the IBPS RRB admit card 2021 for clerk post on July 22 on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the post of office assistant (clerk) can download their IBPS RRB office assistant admit card. The office assistant exam is scheduled to be held on August 8 and 14, 2021.

Read | IBPS RRB exams 2021: Preparation strategy to ace the exam

Steps to download IBPS RRB (clerk) admit card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Now click on the ‘CRP RRBs’ on the side button.

Step 3: Click on online preliminary exam call letter for CRP RRB X Office Assistant link

Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth or password and captcha

Step 5: Download your IBPS RRB clerk admit card 2021.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk 2021: Hike in vacancies, doubled from last year

As per the notification, the application process has begun on 5830 vacancies this year. The number of vacancies notified this year has doubled from the previous year.

In the October 2020 notification, recruitment was first notified to be on 1557 clerical vacancies across various banks. It was later updated to 2,557. Whereas, in 2019 the board had notified more than 12,000 clerk vacancies in various banks of India. In 2018, IBPS recruited 7275 clerks for various public sector banks. Hence, 2020 witnessed a drastic dip in the number of vacancies filled in by IBPS.