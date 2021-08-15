IBPS RRB Clerk 2021 exam analysis: Overall paper was easy, math section calculative

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducted the clerk exam for regional rural banks (RRB) On August 14. The exam was conducted in online mode at various centres throughout the country. Candidates who appeared for the exam in the first shift rated the paper easy.

A total of 80 questions were asked in the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims exam with a composite time of 45 minutes. According to the students, all the sections in the IBPS RRB Clerk prelims shift 1 were easy as compared to previous years. The quantitative aptitude section was calculative but questions were easy to solve.

As per Adda 24×7 experts, the overall difficulty level of the reasoning ability section was easy. Only 15 questions were asked from the seating arrangement and puzzle section out of the total 40. Whereas, topics like floor bases questions, square-based puzzles, order ranking had 5 questions each.

The overall difficulty level of the quantitative aptitude section was easy but calculative. Questions in the arithmetic section were from the partnership, average, profit and loss, time and work, Boat and stream, etc.

As per the difficulty level of the exam, it is expected that the prelims cut-off will be high this year. The IBPS will soon release the answer keys of the papers conducted. Those who clear the prelims exam will then appear for the main exam.