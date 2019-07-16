IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card 2019: How to download

IBPS RRB admit card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) recruitment pre-training exam. The candidates can download their call letters through the website — ibps.in. IBPS will select candidates on the basis of preliminary, main followed by interview round.

The interview will be coordinated by the nodal regional rural banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020.

IBPS RRB prelims will be held on August 3, 4 and 11 for officer scale 1 while for office assistant, the exam will be held on August 17, 18 and 25.

IBPS RRB admit card 2019: How to download

Step 2. Enter the registration number and password/date of birth (in dd-mm-yy format)

Step 3. Enter the captcha code

Step 4. Click on the login button

Step 5. Download the admit card

The preliminary exam will be computer-based where objective type questions of 100 marks will be asked. It will have to be completed in one hour. The exam will have three sections — Numerical ability (35 questions and 35 marks), English language (30 questions and 30 marks) and Reasoning ability (35 questions and 35 marks).

For the post of Officers Scale I, candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the main examination and shortlisted candidates from the mains examination will subsequently be called for a common interview.