IBPS RRB 2022 vacancies increased: Here’s how you can apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has increased the overall number of openings from 8106 to 8285 among the 43 participating rural regional banks (RRB) recruitment, according to official notification. Candidates who are interested in applying for the IBPS RRB 2022 recruitment drive can apply at ibps.in till June 27, 2022.

The IBPS will conduct the online exams for the upcoming Common Recruitment Process in August and September/October 2022.

Candidates shortlisted will be provisionally assigned to one of the Regional Rural Banks while taking into consideration merit and preference, depending on the vacancies as per the business needs of the Regional Rural Banks and as reported to IBPS.

Eligibility criteria

At the time of the interview or document verification, as the case may be, candidates must unavoidably present the pertinent documents in support of their identity and eligibility, pertaining to category, nationality, age, educational qualifications, etc., as indicated in the online application form.

There will be no change of category at any stage after registration of the online application and the result will be processed considering the category which has been indicated in the online application, subject to guidelines of the Government of India in this regard.

IBPS RRB 2022: Here’s how you can apply

Step 1: Go to the IBPS’s authorised website http://www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP for RRBs”

Step 3: Click on the appropriate option i.e new registration

Step 4: Entering their basic information in the online application form.

Step 5: Note down the Provisional registration number and password.

Step 6: Upload the documents

Step 7: Click on save and next

Step 8: Take a printout of the registration for future purposes

A candidate is not guaranteed to receive an employment offer from any of the Regional Rural Banks simply by submitting an application for CRP, showing up for and being shortlisted in the Online Examination (Preliminary and Main), and/or in the subsequent interview and/or provisionally allotted and/or subsequent processes. No request to have one’s application considered for assessment in a category other than the one submitted for, will be granted.

Candidates are encouraged to check the official IBPS website at http://www.ibps.i regularly for information and updates.