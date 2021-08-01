IBPS RRB 2021: What after prelims? Check analysis, answer key and result date 

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) began the preliminary stage exams for IBPS RRB 2021 recruitment today i.e., August 1, 2021. The common recruitment process to fill up vacancies for the posts of officers and office assistants in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) involves a prelims exam, followed by the Main exam (except for those who have applied for Scale II & III officer posts). As per the schedule announced by the institute, the Prelims exam will be held on August 1, 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2021.

The IBPS RRB 2021 admit card for the preliminary exam is already out on the official website ibps.in and candidates have to appear in the exam with a copy of the admit card. It is available through candidate login and a registered candidate can download it by logging in to the IBPS website using the registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

As and when the prelims exam concludes, the next important event that every candidate looks forward to is the release of the IBPS RRB answer key 2021. The official answer key of the Prelims exam releases on the IBPS website as per schedule after the exam. Besides, on each exam day, candidates can also expect various coaching institutes and academic experts to release the solutions to memory-based questions collected from candidates who appear in the test.

Such third party agencies also provide RRB exam analysis of the question papers in terms of difficulty level, high marks yielding topics, number of good attempts etc. IBPS RRB 2021 aspirants who are set to appear in the prelims can follow such analysis of question paper every day for important tips and tricks to take the test this year and secure the maximum marks.

Following post-exam analysis and unofficial answer keys of the RRB 2021 exam closely on each exam date after the exam is over can be extremely beneficial for candidates as they can get an idea about the key features of the RRB prelims question paper. These candidates can generate a very genuine idea of the difficulty level of the question paper this year or the number of good attempts experts think is required to crack the prelims. These stats can not only boost the confidence level of a candidate but also help them gather insights from the question papers before their turn to take the test comes.

There is no harm in slightly shifting one’s focus toward a topic even during the last few hours if candidates are confident that questions are being asked in this year’s exam from the said topic. Besides, post-exam analysis and insights gathered from it can also help reduce uncertainty about the question paper. When candidates become quite sure about certain High Marks Yielding topics in this year’s exam, they can also quickly refer to the RRB Previous Year Papers to check the exact type and pattern of questions asked from such a topic.

Cracking the exam and making it to the candidate merit lists when the RRB prelims result 2021 is declared can only be achieved by taking such an approach toward the exam. Ideally, it cannot be said with great certainty the exact date on which the RRB prelims result 2021 may come out. However, with the exams concluding before the end of August, based on the previous year schedule, candidates can expect the prelims result to be released somewhere in September 2021.